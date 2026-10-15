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IMF praises India’s economic resilience, reforms and fiscal prudence

It now pegged India’s economy to grow by 7 per cent this year and next year while maintaining a medium-term growth trajectory of around 6.9 per cent. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 11:44 AM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
IMF praises India’s economic resilience, reforms and fiscal prudence

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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