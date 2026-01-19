Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3008432https://zeenews.india.com/economy/imf-raises-india-s-2025-growth-to-7-3-3008432.html
NewsBusinessEconomyIMF Raises India’s 2025 Growth To 7.3%
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

IMF Raises India’s 2025 Growth To 7.3%

In its World Economic Outlook Update, the IMF said the upward revision reflects a “better-than-expected outturn in the third quarter of the year and strong momentum in the fourth quarter,” underscoring India’s position as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2026, 04:49 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IMF Raises India’s 2025 Growth To 7.3%

Washington: The International Monetary Fund on Monday raised India’s economic growth projection for 2025 by a sharp 0.7 percentage point to 7.3 per cent, citing stronger-than-expected performance in the second half of the year, even as it expects growth to moderate in the coming years. 

In its World Economic Outlook Update, the IMF said the upward revision reflects a “better-than-expected outturn in the third quarter of the year and strong momentum in the fourth quarter,” underscoring India’s position as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

The IMF projected that India’s growth would ease to 6.4 per cent in 2026 and 2027 as cyclical and temporary factors wane.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Despite the expected moderation, India remains a key driver of growth among emerging market and developing economies, which the IMF said are projected to expand at just over 4 per cent in 2026 and 2027. 

Emerging and developing Asia continues to benefit from strong technology-related investment and trade, even as global momentum becomes uneven.

The update noted that global growth is projected to hold steady at 3.3 per cent in 2026, supported by easing trade tensions, accommodative financial conditions and a surge in investment linked to technology, particularly artificial intelligence.

Inflation trends were also favourable for India. The IMF said inflation in India “is expected to go back to near target levels after a marked decline in 2025, driven by subdued food prices,” offering additional support to domestic demand.

However, the IMF cautioned that risks to the outlook remain tilted to the downside. A reassessment of expectations around AI-driven productivity gains could lead to a pullback in investment and tighter global financial conditions, with spillover effects for emerging economies.

On the upside, the Fund said faster adoption of artificial intelligence could lift global growth, provided productivity gains materialise, and financial risks are contained.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Neha Kakkar
'No Cameras, Please’: Neha Kakkar Seeks Privacy As She Steps Back...
UAE president
UAE President Sheikh Al Nahyan To Visit India Today For Two Hours
Technology
Realme P4 Power 5G Likely To Launch With 10,001mAh Battery; Check Specs
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 19.1.2026: First And Second Round Monday Draw
women’s fashion
Cozy & Stylish Winter Ponchos for Women: Warm Layers with Modern Charm
Indian Army
Army Jawan Killed In Counter Terror Operation In Kishtwar In Jammu & Kashmir
Men Formal Shoes
Best Men’s Formal Shoes for Office & Events: Comfort Meets Classic Style
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 19-1-2026: Assam State Monday Lucky Draw OUT
Kuldeep Sengar
Kuldeep Sengar Gets No Relief From Delhi HC In Custodial Death Case
noida road accident
Delivery Agent's Efforts, Father's Plea: How Techie's Final Moments Unfolded