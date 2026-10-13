Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /IMF raises India's growth forecast to 7%, keeps it among fastest-growing major economies

IMF raises India's growth forecast to 7%, keeps it among fastest-growing major economies

In its October 2026 World Economic Outlook, the IMF projected India's growth at 7.0 per cent in 2026 and 7.0 per cent in 2027, on a fiscal year basis.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 09:08 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 09:08 AM IST
IMF raises India's growth forecast to 7%, keeps it among fastest-growing major economies

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
IMF raises India's growth forecast to 7%, keeps it among fastest-growing major economies
2
3
4
5