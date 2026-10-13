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IMF's projection of India's 7% growth rate reflects global confidence in country's potential: Experts

"Given the development that is still taking place in the country, these GDP figures indicate that India has significant growth potential. The entire world should take this market seriously, as many investment opportunities are likely to emerge here," Sardana stated.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 05:10 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
IMF's projection of India's 7% growth rate reflects global confidence in country's potential: Experts

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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