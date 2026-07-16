/In AI-led optimization, how can manual intervention override decisions? Experts weigh in

New Delhi: The recent case at Meta involving AI-led optimization has brought to limelight the sudden market shifts in matters related to lay offs. Meta is being sued in the US for allegedly using systems powered by AI to help decide which employees should be laid off. Meta has denied the allegations and the case is being heard in court. The plaintiffs of the lawsuit claim that certain employees particularly those with medical conditions or disabilities were unfairly affected by the system.
The case has raised fresh concerns about the increasing use of AI in hiring, performance reviews and layoffs. It has also raised questions about the fairness, transparency and impartiality of the systems.
But the question remains, can AI make fair and unbiased decisions about employees or does it amplify existing biases? Dr Kanishk Agrawal, Chief Technology Officer at Judge Group India told Zee News, AI can help make workplace decisions more consistent by looking at lots of data in a way. This is because artificial intelligence is able to look at a lot of information and make decisions based on that information without being influenced by feelings.
Dr Agarwal added that decisions of artificial intelligence however are only fair if the information artificial intelligence was trained with is fair. If the history of data used to train AI reflects existing inequality or bias, then it could accidentally reinforce old and outdated biases instead of removing them. Making evaluations of employees requires context that algorithms may not possess, for instance, about health conditions and need for caring for someone or other particular situations. AI should therefore be considered an assistant and not the final decision-maker.
Echoing similar thoughts, Kumar Rajagopalan - Vice President, Strategic Initiatives and Country Head India at Dexian said AI can make things easy.
However, he said if history has examples of unfair treatment or uneven standards the artificial intelligence may do the same things on a large scale. Things like being a leader, being able to handle tough situations, working well with others or dealing with personal problems are hard for artificial intelligence to figure out correctly.
Rajagopalan added that the best way to do things is to use intelligence to help with decisions about employees but also make sure that experienced managers check the recommendations to make sure they are fair and follow the company's rules and values. Artificial intelligence should support the people who make decisions about resources and these managers should use their own judgment to validate the recommendations from artificial intelligence.
In cases like the recent Meta lawsuit, what are the safeguards for employees against disproportionate lay off? Dr Kanishk Agrawal emphasized the need for Organizations to have multiple procedures and processes in place before using AI to impact their decisions on workforce reduction.
Any recommendations made by AI should be reviewed by an independent person involved in the process and looking after the rights of employees from protected groups or those on maternity or disability leave. Companies should additionally perform systematic bias audits to check whether particular demographics are being unduly affected. Employees should also receive sufficient explanations regarding the details of each decision made and be provided with the opportunity to complain in cases they feel biased against, said Dr Agrawal.
Kumar Rajagopalan opined that safeguards start with being open. Employees need to know if Artificial Intelligence is being used when it comes to decisions about the workforce and what things affect the recommendations it makes. Companies should have other people look at their Artificial Intelligence system from time to time to make sure it is not being unfair to groups of people.
"If Artificial Intelligence says someone should be let go the human resources team and the legal team should look at it before it happens. Organizations should also keep records of how they make decisions and give employees a chance to ask questions or say they do not agree. This helps make sure that Artificial Intelligence helps us make decisions and does not take away our responsibility to be fair," Rajagopalan added.
In times of AI oriented layoffs, how can HR teams manually override AI-laden layoffs for affected employees on protected leave? Dr Agrawal said, HR teams should think of AI recommendations as suggestions rather than rules. When a company is thinking about letting someone go they need to look closely at certain cases. For example if an employee is on leave, has a disability or is dealing with a medical issue the company should flag their case for a manual review.
"The HR team, the team and the business leaders should all work together to look at the employees' work, their role in the company, the laws that protect them and their individual situation before making a decision about their job. The company should also keep clear records of why they decided to follow or ignore an AI recommendation. This way of doing things, where a human is involved in the decision, helps the company follow the rules, reduces the risk of problems and makes sure that the decisions they make about employees are fair and responsible and take into account what the company needs and what is the right thing to do. HR teams and the company should always remember that AI recommendations are suggestions and the final decision should be made by the HR team and the company," Dr Agrawal said.
Kumar Rajagopalan opined that we need to make sure that people are involved when Artificial Intelligence finds something about employees who're on special leave or have legal protection. The Human Resources team should look at the persons work history how they are doing now the laws that protect them and any special situations before they do anything about what the Artificial Intelligence says.
Rajagopalan further added that it is an idea for the Human Resources team, the legal team and the people in charge of the company to all agree on what to do. This helps make sure that nothing unfair happens by mistake. We should also regularly look at the cases where people disagreed with what the Artificial Intelligence said. This will help make Artificial Intelligence better over time. The important thing is that people are responsible for what happens, not just Artificial Intelligence. People should make the decisions, about who works at the company not just the Artificial Intelligence.
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