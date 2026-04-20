In India, the more educated you are, the more likely you are to be jobless: Report

New Delhi: There is a paradox sitting at the heart of India's economy that does not get nearly enough attention. The more educated a young Indian is, the harder it is for them to find a job.

An illiterate worker in India faces a 3 percent unemployment rate. A graduate between the ages of 15 and 24 faces a 40 percent unemployment rate. That is not a typo. The gap between those two numbers tells you almost everything about what is broken in the relationship between India's education system and its labour market.

The reason is not that education has no value. It is that education creates expectations — and the economy is not generating enough opportunities to meet them. An illiterate worker takes whatever survival work is available, immediately and without question. A graduate holds out for something better. For tens of millions of young Indians, that something better may simply never come.

Four decades and nothing moved

What makes this genuinely alarming is not the number itself but its persistence. The State of Working India 2026 report, a comprehensive study by labour economist Rosa Abraham tracing four decades of employment data, finds that graduate unemployment for the youngest cohort has sat between 35 and 40 percent continuously since 1983.

Think about what that timespan covers. India's economic liberalisation in 1991. The IT and software boom of the late 1990s and 2000s. A decade of nine percent GDP growth. The smartphone revolution. Make in India. The startup ecosystem. UPI and the digital economy. None of it moved the graduate unemployment needle for young people. Not once, not meaningfully, not for forty years.

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In India, the unemployment rate for illiterates is 3%. For graduates aged 15 to 24, it's 40%. The more educated you are in this country, the more likely you are to be jobless. Not because education is worthless, but because it creates aspirations the economy struggles to absorb.… — Markets by Zerodha (@zerodhamarkets) April 20, 2026

India currently has 367 million people between the ages of 15 and 29 — the largest concentration of young people anywhere on the planet, accounting for roughly a third of the country's entire working-age population. If you set aside those still in education, approximately 263 million young Indians need to be productively absorbed into the economy right now. The demographic window that makes this possible peaks around 2030 and then begins a permanent decline. India has roughly four years left to get this right.

The education system expanded massively — but in the wrong direction

Since liberalisation, India built one of the largest higher education systems in the world from scratch. The number of institutions grew 42 times over. Eighty percent of that expansion was driven by private operators rather than the government. Enrollment among young men aged 15 to 19 climbed from 49 percent in 1983 to 73 percent in 2023. Among young women, it rose from 38 percent to 68 percent. By any measure of quantity, this was an extraordinary achievement.

But quantity was purchased at the cost of quality, and quality was distributed unequally.

The All India Council for Technical Education recommends a ratio of 15 to 20 students per teacher. Private colleges currently average 28. Government institutions average 47. The system is running at two to three times the capacity it was designed for. The consequence shows up directly in employability: only 43 percent of Indian graduates are considered job-ready by employers, according to the India Skills Report 2026.

The equity problem is sharper still. Between 2007 and 2017, enrollment from the poorest quarter of Indian households doubled, rising from 8 percent to around 15 percent. That sounds like genuine progress. The problem is where those students are enrolling. Wealthier families access engineering, medicine, and other professional degrees that carry strong employment outcomes. Poorer families are overwhelmingly directed into humanities and commerce programmes where employment prospects are significantly weaker.

The median cost of an engineering degree is Rs 1.23 lakh per year — more than the entire annual per-capita expenditure of India's poorest households. A professional qualification is simply not financially accessible to them. They are entering higher education, but being sorted onto the tracks with the lowest return.

Young men are doing the maths and walking away. Between 2017 and late 2024, male tertiary enrollment actually fell, dropping from 38 percent to 34 percent. When surveyed on why they left, 72 percent cited the need to support household income, up from 58 percent in 2017. This is a reversal of a decades-long trend. For a student from a Tier-3 private college, the financial logic of completing the degree no longer holds.

What happens after graduation

Between 2004-05 and 2023, roughly 5 million graduates entered the labour market every year. Of those, around 2.8 million found some form of employment. Track a cohort of young male graduates from the moment they first report being unemployed: half find some kind of work within a year. But only about 7 percent secure permanent salaried employment. Just 3.7 percent end up in white-collar roles.

The rest move into informal, temporary, or gig-based work. This is not a stepping stone. For most, it becomes permanent.

India's labour market effectively operates as two entirely separate worlds. A small formal sector employs less than 7 percent of all workers. A vast informal economy — daily wages, self-employment, contract work — absorbs everyone else. Very little movement happens between the two. Entering the informal economy is easy. Crossing into the formal economy from there is exceptionally difficult.

When graduates face this reality, they adopt one of two strategies. The first is queuing — withdrawing from the labour market entirely to prepare for government jobs. A government posting offers stability, benefits, and social respect that private sector employment rarely matches. But government hiring has been shrinking for decades, and success rates for most competitive exams are a fraction of a percent. Millions of young people spend years in this queue, accumulating no work experience, waiting for an opening that statistically will never come for most of them.

The second strategy is the immediate fallback — taking whatever informal work is available right now. This is the reality for those who cannot afford to wait. But the report documents a troubling pattern it calls the scarring effect: years spent in low-productivity informal roles erode the skills and professional connections that formal employment requires. The longer someone stays in informal work, the harder it becomes to leave it.

Migration as escape valve — and the problem it creates

Young people respond to these pressures partly by moving. Younger, more populous states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have large youth populations but insufficient employment. Older, wealthier states like Maharashtra, Delhi, and Haryana have available jobs but an ageing workforce. The result is a sustained flow of young migrants from poor states to rich ones.

The difficulty is what this movement does to the sending states. When Bihar's most educated young people relocate to Bengaluru and Delhi, Bihar loses exactly the human capital it would need to build its own economic base. The state remains caught in a low-skill, low-investment cycle, permanently exporting its young rather than employing them. Migration solves the individual problem. It deepens the structural one.

Where young workers are actually going

Among young men, the proportion working in agriculture dropped from 57 percent in 1983 to 27 percent in 2023. Among young women, it fell from 75 percent to 49 percent. On the surface this looks like exactly the kind of structural transformation that drives development — workers leaving low-productivity farming for higher-productivity sectors.

The problem is the destination. The standard development model, which worked in China, South Korea, and across East Asia, predicts that manufacturing should absorb workers coming off farms. In India, that has not happened at any meaningful scale. Young men leaving agriculture are predominantly entering construction, retail, and transport — sectors that employ older, less educated workers and offer similarly limited wages and prospects. The report calls this the missing middle: the manufacturing base that should be bridging low-skill agricultural work and modern formal employment simply does not exist at the required scale.

For young women, the picture has some genuine bright spots. Female graduates are entering IT services, business support, healthcare, and certain manufacturing sectors at rates that significantly exceed older female cohorts. The earnings gap between young graduate men and women has narrowed substantially. These are real improvements.

But context matters. Overall female labour force participation is still stuck around 35 percent. And since 2017, there has been a nearly fourfold increase in women entering self-employment in the own-account category — a type of work that typically reflects economic pressure rather than entrepreneurial ambition.

What happens between now and 2030

India has approximately four years before its demographic advantage begins permanently shrinking. The education system is producing credentials without the capabilities employers need. The job search process offers young people a choice between an unrealistic queue and a permanent compromise. The labour market absorbs young workers without advancing them.

The report does not offer easy solutions because there are none. Fixing the quality gap in education, building a manufacturing sector large enough to absorb millions of semi-skilled workers, creating genuine pathways from informal to formal employment — each of these is a multi-decade project. The window to begin them is not closing slowly. It is closing soon.

Whether 367 million young Indians become the driving force of the world's next major economic transformation, or whether India reaches old age before it reaches prosperity, will depend significantly on decisions made in the next four years.