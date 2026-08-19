/Income Tax Dept launches nationwide probe into suspicious foreign remittances

Preliminary ground verification revealed that the entities making these remittances were either non-filers or were filing income tax returns showing very small turnovers. The turnovers had no apparent correlation with the large amounts of money being remitted abroad. They also did not appear to match the stated purpose of the remittances, such as payment for freight, import of software, or import of consulting services. Further ground-level intelligence revealed that these entities were not actually operating from the addresses declared by them.