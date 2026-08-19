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Income Tax Dept launches nationwide probe into suspicious foreign remittances

The Department has emphasised the importance of exercising due diligence and sound judgment by professionals while issuing certificates in Form 15CB/Form 146.

Published: Aug 19, 2026, 08:38 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 08:38 AM IST
Income Tax Dept launches nationwide probe into suspicious foreign remittances

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