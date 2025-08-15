Advertisement
Income Tax Update: ITR-6 Excel Utility Released For Companies

For those who don’t know, ITR-6 is the tax return form used by companies, except those that claim exemption under Section 11 (typically charitable or religious trusts).

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 07:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: About six days after releasing the Excel utility for ITR-5, the Income Tax Department has now released the ITR-6 utility as well.

For those who don’t know, ITR-6 is the tax return form used by companies, except those that claim exemption under Section 11 (typically charitable or religious trusts).

The department has also made it possible to file updated returns for Assessment Years 2021–22 and 2022–23 using ITR-3 and ITR-4.

Earlier, the offline and online utilities for ITR-3 were released on July 30, and the utilities for ITR-1, ITR-2, and ITR-4 had already been made available before that.

