India among world’s top 5 stock markets, Ahead of Canada and UK

New Delhi: India has maintained its position as the world’s fifth-largest stock market by total market value, reflecting the country’s growing strength in global finance and investor confidence.

According to data shared by Bloomberg, the total market value of India’s stock market stands at USD 4.97 trillion, placing it behind only the United States, Mainland China, Japan, and Hong Kong.

The United States remains far ahead at the top with a massive market value of USD 75.04 trillion. Mainland China follows in second place with USD 14.84 trillion, while Japan ranks third at USD 8.19 trillion. Hong Kong holds the fourth position with USD 7.41 trillion.

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India’s fifth-place ranking puts it ahead of major developed economies such as Canada (USD 4.49 trillion), Taiwan (USD 4.48 trillion), South Korea (USD 4.04 trillion), the United Kingdom (USD 3.99 trillion), and France (USD 3.45 trillion).

This ranking highlights India’s rising importance in the global financial system, supported by strong domestic participation, steady foreign investor interest, and the rapid growth of listed companies across sectors such as banking, technology, energy, and manufacturing.

India’s stock market has seen strong momentum in recent years due to increasing retail investor participation, the expansion of SIP-based mutual fund investments, and confidence in the country’s long-term economic growth story.

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Market experts say India’s position among the top five reflects not only the scale of its listed companies but also investor optimism around infrastructure growth, digital expansion, manufacturing push, and policy stability.

With India aiming to become a USD 5 trillion economy and beyond, the stock market is expected to remain a major indicator of economic confidence and wealth creation.

Bloomberg’s latest data underlines that while the US continues to dominate global equities by a huge margin, India is steadily strengthening its place among the world’s leading financial markets.