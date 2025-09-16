Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2960748https://zeenews.india.com/economy/india-and-us-move-to-intensify-efforts-on-bilateral-trade-agreement-2960748.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
INDIA-US TRADE DEAL

India And US Move To Intensify Efforts On Bilateral Trade Agreement

The ministry said both sides acknowledged the enduring importance of bilateral trade between the two countries.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 08:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India And US Move To Intensify Efforts On Bilateral Trade AgreementFile Photo

New Delhi: A team of officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), led by Chief Negotiator for India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement talks Brendan Lynch, visited India on Monday to advance discussions on a proposed trade pact.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the delegation held talks with senior officials from the Department of Commerce, led by the Special Secretary, focusing on key aspects of India–US trade ties, including the much-anticipated Bilateral Trade Agreement.

The ministry said both sides acknowledged the enduring importance of bilateral trade between the two countries. “The discussions were positive and forward-looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal,” the statement added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It was also decided to intensify efforts to achieve the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement, signalling a renewed push by both governments to resolve pending issues and expand economic cooperation.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh