India And US Move To Intensify Efforts On Bilateral Trade Agreement
New Delhi: A team of officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), led by Chief Negotiator for India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement talks Brendan Lynch, visited India on Monday to advance discussions on a proposed trade pact.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the delegation held talks with senior officials from the Department of Commerce, led by the Special Secretary, focusing on key aspects of India–US trade ties, including the much-anticipated Bilateral Trade Agreement.
The ministry said both sides acknowledged the enduring importance of bilateral trade between the two countries. “The discussions were positive and forward-looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal,” the statement added.
It was also decided to intensify efforts to achieve the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement, signalling a renewed push by both governments to resolve pending issues and expand economic cooperation.
