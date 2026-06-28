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India approves 12 chip manufacturing projects with Rs 1.64 lakh crore investment pipeline

India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, signals a deepening of the national commitment to chip manufacturing, with focus on semiconductor equipment, materials, indigenous intellectual property and resilient supply chains.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 09:58 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 09:58 AM IST
India approves 12 chip manufacturing projects with Rs 1.64 lakh crore investment pipeline
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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