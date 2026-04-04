India broke China’s arrogance at the WTO: Why the Dragon softened its tone and now seeks stronger economic ties

New Delhi: India has asserted itself at the international trade table, making it clear that it will not compromise on its principles. At the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that concluded recently, New Delhi blocked a China-led proposal on the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) agreement.

This made it clear that India will not allow international trade rules to be compromised at the cost of its interests. Reports suggest that India was the only country to hold its ground and asserted that the agreement could weaken WTO’s core principles.

The outcome of this stand has prompted a change in Beijing’s approach toward New Delhi. The former has expressed willingness to strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation. This shows that New Delhi’s firm stand at the WTO carries weight even with global powers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Chinese authorities now aim to use trade ties with India as a stabilising factor while exploring avenues for more balanced economic engagement.

Piyush Goyal meets China’s commerce minister

During the WTO conference in Yaoundé, Cameroon, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held talks with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. The meeting highlighted India’s focus on building balanced trade rather than merely expanding volumes.

Goyal emphasised the need to create greater opportunities for Indian exporters in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, fisheries and agriculture. China, on its part, highlighted its interest in leveraging bilateral trade as a stabilising tool that benefits both countries on world stage.

“The discussions revolved around trust-building and simplifying trade processes. We are committed to boosting trade opportunities while ensuring a more balanced and fair system,” he said after the meeting.

India-China trade hits $137 billion

The trade between India and China has expanded over the past year. From April 2025 to February 2026, India traded more with China than with the United States, with trade totalling $137 billion versus $127.8 billion.

Most of this increase came from imports from China, which reached $119.5 billion in the first 11 months of the year, driving the trade deficit up to $102.1 billion.

Experts said that the trade gap is expected to reach $111.4 billion by the end of 2025-26. It shows India’s dependence on Chinese components and industrial inputs, including electronics, electric vehicle batteries, solar cells and modules, machinery, organic chemicals and pharmaceutical raw materials.

China seeks greater access to Indian markets

Beyond trade volumes, China has also sought greater opportunities to invest in India. At present, Chinese investment falls under India’s Press Note 3, 2020, which requires prior government approval.

Beijing’s call for more openness comes after India’s firm stand at the WTO. New Delhi is showing that it can influence international trade decisions.

Experts believe that India’s intervention at the WTO has sent a message that it is prepared to defend its trade and economic interests without compromise. At the same time, China’s willingness to engage on bilateral trade and economic cooperation shows the growing importance of India in influencing regional and world’s economic trends.

Analysts India’s approach at the WTO along with strategic bilateral engagement now sets the tone for a more structured and mutually beneficial India-China trade relationship, one where both countries are aware of the stakes and the potential rewards of cooperation.