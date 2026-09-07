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India can become world’s largest economy by leveraging demographic dividend: Former RBI Deputy Governor

With a young population and a rising working-age population, the country must effectively utilise this demographic dividend will be critical to sustaining higher growth over the coming decades, he said.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 02:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
India can become world’s largest economy by leveraging demographic dividend: Former RBI Deputy Governor

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India can become world’s largest economy by leveraging demographic dividend: Former RBI Deputy Governor
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