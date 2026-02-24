India changes 30-year-old tax treaty with France, ends MFN clause: What it means for investors and companies

New Delhi: Changing how foreign investment flows into India, New Delhi and Paris have agreed to update their long-standing tax treaty. This comes over 30 years after the original 1992 agreement.

The revised agreement was signed during the recent visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India. This includes changes that will affect dividends, capital gains, taxes between countries and how India and France share financial information.

For investors and multinational companies operating between the two economies, the implications could be important.

A new structure for dividend taxes

One of the most visible changes involves the taxation of dividends paid by Indian companies to French investors.

Earlier, the treaty applied a flat 10 percent tax on dividend income. The new system introduces a two‑tier system. Investors holding at least 10 percent of a company’s capital will face a 5 percent tax. Those with smaller stakes will pay 15 percent.

This change lowers the tax burden for large French parent companies with investments in India. At the same time, portfolio investors and smaller shareholders may witness their tax costs rise. Analysts believe the arrangement encourages long-term strategic investment rather than short-term financial flows.

Big French companies with large investments in India could benefit from the lower tax rate. This makes it easier for them to send profits home and invest in growth.

The end of the ‘Most Favoured Nation’ clause

Another major change removes the treaty’s “Most Favoured Nation” clause. This provision had allowed France to claim tax advantages automatically if India granted better terms to another country in a similar agreement.

The deletion of that clause aims to eliminate years of confusion and legal disputes over how those benefits should apply. Policymakers expect the revised rules to create greater clarity in taxation and reduce prolonged litigation between investors and authorities.

The decision also follows a ruling by the Supreme Court of India, which clarified that such benefits cannot be assumed unless formally notified.

India gains stronger rights to tax share sales

The amended treaty also changes the rules for capital gains. Now, the country where a company is located can tax profits from selling its shares. This means profits from selling shares in an Indian company can be taxed in India, even if the investor lives in France.

This is considered to be an important step for India to protect tax revenue and follow international rules that stop profit shifting and tax avoidance.

Cooperation on tax enforcement

The updated agreement sets new rules for sharing information and helping collect taxes. These changes follow international standards to prevent tax evasion and make government dealings more transparent.

Definitions for technical service payments have also been updated to match those used in India’s deal with the United States. In addition, the treaty now recognises a service‑based business presence, meaning companies providing services in India for a certain period may fall under Indian tax jurisdiction.

The agreement also integrates international anti-tax avoidance measures developed through the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting system, which many countries now follow.

Why investors are paying attention

The amendment comes at a time when France has become an unavoidable way for foreign investors to invest in India. Changes in treaties with countries like Mauritius and Singapore have changed how foreign investors operate. France became popular because some profits from Indian shares were not taxed. The new treaty lets India tax many of these profits.

Market specialists expect some investors to review how their investments are structured. A move to other European jurisdictions is possible, although any change would need to meet strict anti-abuse rules and show real business activity there.

The amended deal will take effect only after both India and France complete their domestic approval procedures. Once implemented, the updated agreement is expected to provide greater certainty to businesses operating between the two countries.

Officials believe the revised system will encourage investment, technology partnerships and the movement of professionals while ensuring that tax rights are balanced between the two economies.

The treaty has guided economic ties between India and France for more than 30 years. The new changes show that both countries are now entering a new stage in their financial partnership that is influenced by international tax rules and growing business ties.