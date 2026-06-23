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India clocks robust but softer economic growth in June, PMI recorded at 57.4

According to panel members, cost pressures and softening demand conditions curbed the latest upturn in business activity.

Published: Jun 23, 2026, 11:33 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 11:33 AM IST
India clocks robust but softer economic growth in June, PMI recorded at 57.4
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