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  • /India diversifies LPG imports amid West Asia conflict, OMCs absorb nearly Rs 22,000 crore losses

India diversifies LPG imports amid West Asia conflict, OMCs absorb nearly Rs 22,000 crore losses

While India's diversification strategy helped maintain supply security during the conflict, it also resulted in longer supply routes and higher transportation costs.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 03:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
India diversifies LPG imports amid West Asia conflict, OMCs absorb nearly Rs 22,000 crore losses
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

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