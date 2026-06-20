/India diversifies LPG imports amid West Asia conflict, OMCs absorb nearly Rs 22,000 crore losses

The change was supported by a 2.2 million tonne per annum LPG supply agreement signed between India and the United States in late 2025. The agreement covers around 10 per cent of India’s annual LPG import requirements. Iran also returned to India’s import basket, accounting for nearly 6 per cent of imports in April. In addition, India sourced LPG cargoes from countries including Argentina, Chile, France and the Netherlands.