India-EU Trade Talks Back On Track; Qatar FTA Nears Final Stage

New Delhi: India’s trade negotiations are set to accelerate this week as multiple bilateral talks gather pace, including fresh rounds with the European Union (EU).

An EU delegation has already arrived in New Delhi and began discussions today. According to government sources, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will meet the EU’s Trade Commissioner on Friday to review progress on the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Talks are also advancing with New Zealand, Chile, and Peru, while discussions with Qatar have reached an advanced stage. Both sides are expected to finalise the terms of reference for a proposed FTA early next month. Minister Goyal may also visit Qatar in the first week of October to push negotiations forward.

Over the last five years, India has signed several landmark trade deals, including:

India-Mauritius CECPA (2021)

India-UAE CEPA (2022)

India-Australia ECTA (2022)

India-EFTA TEPA (2024)

India-UK CETA (2025, awaiting enforcement)

The India-EFTA TEPA is expected to be implemented later this year once all members complete their ratification processes.

Meanwhile, India continues negotiations on other key trade agreements, including with Australia (CECA), Sri Lanka (ETCA), Peru (FTA), Chile (CEPA), New Zealand (FTA), and the United States (bilateral trade agreement).

In addition, India has recently concluded negotiations for a comprehensive trade deal with Oman, which began in 2023.