Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017126https://zeenews.india.com/economy/india-forex-reserves-drop-6-7-billion-from-record-high-to-717-1-3017126.html
NewsBusinessEconomyIndia forex reserves drop $6.7 billion from record high to $717.1
FOREX RESERVE

India forex reserves drop $6.7 billion from record high to $717.1

 The decline came after the country’s forex reserves had touched a record high of USD 723.774 billion in the previous week.

 

|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 11:41 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India forex reserves drop $6.7 billion from record high to $717.1File Photo

New Delhi: India’s foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 6.711 billion to USD 717.064 billion in the week ending February 6, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The decline came after the country’s forex reserves had touched a record high of USD 723.774 billion in the previous week.

The drop in reserves during the reported week was mainly due to a sharp fall in gold reserves, even as foreign currency assets (FCA) — the largest component of forex reserves — increased. According to RBI data, foreign currency assets rose by USD 7.661 billion to USD 570.053 billion, while gold reserves declined by USD 14.208 billion to USD 123.476 billion.

Despite the weekly decline, India’s forex reserves have remained on an overall upward trend in recent weeks. RBI data shows that the country’s reserves have increased by around USD 56 billion so far in 2025. In comparison, foreign exchange reserves rose by just over USD 20 billion in 2024, while India added about USD 58 billion in 2023, following a decline of around USD 71 billion in 2022.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After its latest monetary policy review earlier this month, the RBI said that India’s foreign exchange reserves are sufficient to cover more than 11 months of merchandise imports, indicating a strong external position. The central bank also noted that the external sector remains resilient, and India is well-placed to meet its external financing requirements.

Foreign exchange reserves are assets held by the central bank in foreign currencies such as the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and pound sterling, along with gold and other reserve assets. The RBI uses these reserves to manage liquidity and stabilise the rupee, typically buying dollars when the rupee strengthens and selling them during periods of depreciation.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Women blazer
Women’s Blazers on Amazon for Smart, Stylish & Confident Looks
faux leather jacket
Best Stylish Faux Leather Jackets for Men
South Africa vs New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2026: Jansen, Markram star in S Africa's 7-wicket win over NZ
silver rings
Gift-Ready Silver Rings from Amazon V-Day Gen Z Edit (6–14 Feb)
US-Iran tension
Operation AI? US military buildup around Iran raises global tensions
oversized t shirt
Trendy Oversized Tees for Men from Amazon V-Day Sale
Rekha Gupta
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 120 mist spray systems at IGI Airport
CM Rekha gupta
'Development will be equal across Delhi’: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
men sneakers
Top Streetwear Sneakers from Amazon V-Day Gen Z Edit
Maha Shivaratri 2026
Maha Shivaratri 2026: 10 AI prompts to create divine spiritual images