India forex reserves drop by $2.11 billion to $723.608 billion in week that ended Feb 20

New Delhi: India’s foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 2.119 billion to USD 723.608 billion for the week ended February 20, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The fall comes after reserves had recently touched an all-time high of USD 725.727 billion earlier in February, marking a temporary pause in the recent upward trend.

The decline was mainly driven by a drop in foreign currency assets (FCA) and gold reserves. FCA — the largest component of forex reserves — fell by USD 1.039 billion to USD 572.564 billion during the week. Gold reserves also slipped by USD 977 million, bringing the total to USD 127.489 billion.

Despite the weekly dip, India’s overall forex reserves remain strong. The RBI has stated that the reserves are sufficient to cover more than 11 months of merchandise imports, highlighting the resilience of India’s external sector and its ability to comfortably meet external financing requirements.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On a broader trend, India’s forex reserves have shown steady growth in recent years. They have increased by about USD 56 billion so far in 2025, following a rise of over USD 20 billion in 2024 and a USD 58 billion addition in 2023, after a decline of USD 71 billion in 2022. The RBI actively manages reserves by buying dollars when the rupee strengthens and selling them to prevent excessive depreciation.