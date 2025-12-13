India Grows, But Not Everywhere: NITI Aayog Flags A Widening Regional Divide

New Delhi: India’s economic growth is strong overall, but it is unevenly spread across states and regions. Some states have become powerful centres of modern economic activity, while many others lag behind in jobs, income, and opportunities.

According to the latest NITI Aayog reports on India’s services sector and state-level economic performance, the services industry now drives most of the country’s economy. Services contribute around 55 percent of India’s gross value added (GVA) and account for roughly 30 percent of total employment, with much of this growth concentrated in a few states.

States such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana have become services-led economic hubs. Together, they generate about 40 percent of India’s total services output. These regions host high-value industries like IT, finance, professional services, and digital platforms, attracting investment and skilled workers.

By contrast, many other states — especially in the north and east — remain dependent on agriculture or low-value industries and have not kept pace with this shift. This pattern is reflected in rising income gaps. NITI Aayog leadership has highlighted that high-income states (about 26 percent of India’s population) contribute 44 percent of the country’s GDP, while low-income states (about 38 percent of the population) generate only 19 percent of GDP, illustrating major regional disparity.

These differences are more than just numbers — they affect people’s lives. Regions with weaker economic growth often have fewer job opportunities, lower incomes, and slower improvements in health, education, and infrastructure. This leads to internal migration, with people moving from weaker regions to strong urban centres in search of work and a better life.

NITI Aayog also tracks progress toward sustainable development. Its SDG India Index shows that many districts in some regions perform well on health, education, and other indicators, while others lag, highlighting unequal social and economic progress between areas.

To build a more balanced economy, India needs policies that support inclusive growth — helping lagging states improve infrastructure, create quality jobs, and attract investment, not just relying on a handful of high-growth regions. Only then will India’s economic development be truly national, serving people in every state and community.