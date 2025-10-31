Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2978283https://zeenews.india.com/economy/india-ipo-boom-14-companies-hit-markets-in-october-to-raise-record-rs-46000-crore-2978283.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERINGS

India IPO Boom: 14 Companies Hit Markets In October To Raise Record Rs 46,000 Crore

The month has set a new record for monthly fundraising in the domestic capital markets, driven by two heavyweight listings — Tata Capital and LG Electronics India — which together accounted for more than half of the total fundraising.

|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 11:15 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India IPO Boom: 14 Companies Hit Markets In October To Raise Record Rs 46,000 Crore

Mumbai: India’s primary market witnessed an unprecedented boom in October, marking the busiest month ever for mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) with 14 companies hitting the market so far, aiming to raise over Rs 46,000 crore.  

The month has set a new record for monthly fundraising in the domestic capital markets, driven by two heavyweight listings — Tata Capital and LG Electronics India — which together accounted for more than half of the total fundraising.

Tata Capital raised Rs 15,512 crore, while LG Electronics India mobilised Rs 11,607 crore through their respective initial share sale.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Adding to the momentum, Lenskart Solutions was set to open its Rs 7,278-crore issue on October 31, rounding off a packed primary calendar that also featured offerings from WeWork India, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Orkla India, and Rubicon Research.

The record-breaking performance easily eclipsed the previous monthly high of October 2024, when six IPOs had raised Rs 38,690 crore. The latest figures also surpass earlier peaks seen in November 2021 (Rs 35,665 crore from nine IPOs), November 2024 (Rs 31,145 crore from eight IPOs), and May 2022 (Rs 29,510 crore from eight IPOs).

This milestone underscores the remarkable resilience and liquidity depth of India’s primary market, which has remained vibrant despite uneven secondary market sentiment amid global uncertainty, according to analysts.

In total, 89 IPOs have raised over Rs 1.38 lakh crore so far in 2025 — making it one of the strongest years on record and only slightly behind 2024, when total fundraising crossed Rs 1.6 lakh crore. With still two more months to go, the previous record is most likely to be passed as many IPOs are in line to hit the primary market in November and December.

According to market watchers, the rush of new listings reflects both robust investor confidence and companies’ eagerness to capitalise on strong demand before year-end.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: All You Need To Know About Day Honouring Sardar Patel
Cybercriminals
Hyderabad Retired Govt Employee Duped of ₹51 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam
India US relations
India’s Scores Big: US Grants 6-Month Waiver On Chabahar Port – What It Means
Bihar Polls 2025
Bihar NDA Manifesto: BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra' With Alliance Leaders
Prince Andrew Stripped Titles
Who Is The Disgraced Royal Now That King Charles Has Erased His Titles?
ibps clerk 2025
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out Soon: Check Scorecard, Process & Vacancies
US nuclear testing
US To Resume Nuclear Tests After 33 Years – Will India Test A Hydrogen Bomb?
National Unity Day
Gujarat: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel On National Unity Day | Watch
US new visa rule
Trump’s New Visa Rule Spells Disaster For Indians In US – No Escape This Time
Dubai Ruler Viral Video
Video: Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed Stops Security To Let Unaware Woman Pass