INDIA-US TRADE DEAL

India Is In 'Active Talks' With The US For Trade Agreement: Piyush Goyal

The minister's remark came after the US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared positive developments around trade talks and ease in bilateral ties.

 

|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 08:14 PM IST|Source: IANS
India Is In 'Active Talks' With The US For Trade Agreement: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the government is actively talking to the US for a bilateral trade agreement. 

The minister's remark came after the US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared positive developments around trade talks and ease in bilateral ties.

In his address at the FICCI Leads Summit, Goyal said that trade negotiations are underway with the European Union. India is in talks with New Zealand as well, he added.

The minister further said that a trade agreement with Oman will be reached soon.

Earlier in the day, in a significant step toward easing tensions, US President Donald Trump announced that his administration has resumed trade negotiations with India.

"I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations," he posted on Truth Social.

Trump, on Tuesday, also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very good friend” and said he looks forward to speaking with him "in the upcoming weeks".

"I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries," he added.

Responding to the US President's remark, Prime Minister Modi said that the discussions will unlock "the limitless potential of the India-US partnership".

"India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," PM Modi posted on X.

In a White House press conference earlier last week, Trump referred to Prime Minister Modi as a "great Prime Minister" and declared: "I'll always be friends with him."

The relationship between the United States and India is unique, Trump said, adding that there was nothing to be concerned about.

PM Modi responded to his remark hours later, stating that he fully shares President Trump's sentiments and appreciates them.

 

 

