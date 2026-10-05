Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

India-Japan business ties outpace Japan-China engagement: Report

The report from Japanese news site Nippon.com said Tokyo is stepping up investment, defence cooperation and technology partnerships.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 09:03 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 09:03 PM IST
India-Japan business ties outpace Japan-China engagement: Report

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat promoted despite sexual harassment allegation at Jantar Mantar
2
3
4
5