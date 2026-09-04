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India need not worry about FCNR (B) repayment: World Bank's Neelkanth Mishra

FCNR(B) holdings stood at $127.2 billion, while overseas foreign‑currency borrowings contributed $5.26 billion and external commercial borrowings $3.89 billion, Mishra noted.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 12:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
India need not worry about FCNR (B) repayment: World Bank's Neelkanth Mishra

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India need not worry about FCNR (B) repayment: World Bank's Neelkanth Mishra
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