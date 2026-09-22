India-New Zealand FTA to come into force from 20 October 2026

From the entry into force, every single tariff line covering 100% of India's exports to New Zealand becomes duty-free, offering Indian industry a level playing field that puts it on par with New Zealand's other trading partners. Sectors that power livelihoods across the country - textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, gems and jewellery, engineering goods and processed foods - stand to gain immediately as New Zealand's peak tariffs of up to 10% are eliminated. Indian manufacturers will also benefit from tariff-free access to critical inputs such as wooden logs, coking coal and metal scrap, sharpening their competitive edge in global markets, said commerce ministry.