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India-New Zealand FTA to come into force from 20 October 2026

The FTA also sets the stage for deeper investment gains for India, with New Zealand's commitment to facilitate USD 20 billion in investment into India.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 01:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
India-New Zealand FTA to come into force from 20 October 2026

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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