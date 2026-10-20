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India-New Zealand FTA to open opportunities for engineering export: EEPC Chairman

Although New Zealand is a relatively small market for Indian engineering goods, it offers significant growth potential, Chadha said, expressing optimism about the opportunities created by the trade pact.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 02:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
India-New Zealand FTA to open opportunities for engineering export: EEPC Chairman

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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