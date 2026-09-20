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  • /India on track to record 6.5-7% GDP growth this fiscal; corporate earnings could accelerate: Jefferies

India on track to record 6.5-7% GDP growth this fiscal; corporate earnings could accelerate: Jefferies

The brokerage said India's structural growth story remains intact despite geopolitical challenges and elevated energy risks, with economic indicators showing greater resilience than expected.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 06:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 06:08 PM IST
India on track to record 6.5-7% GDP growth this fiscal; corporate earnings could accelerate: Jefferies

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India on track to record 6.5-7% GDP growth this fiscal; corporate earnings could accelerate: Jefferies
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