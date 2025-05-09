India-Pakistan War: Crucial Finance Ministry Meet Today; RBI, Banks, IT Dept In Attendance

New Delhi: A crucial meeting will be held at Finance Ministry on Friday. The meeting which is scheduled today at 4:30 pm will have cyber security discussions in its agenda.

Officials from RBI, Banks, NPCI, GSTN, Income Tax, Exchange will be present during the meeting. The government is taking all due steps to avoid and thwart any kind of cyber attack originating from the Pakistani soil.

Pakistan is reportedly attempting to launch a cyber offensive targeting Indian citizens through social media platforms. Intelligence agencies have issued a high alert, warning the public against opening unknown files or links that may be used in a coordinated cyber attack.

Pakistan is reportedly using platforms like WhatsApp, email, Facebook, and Telegram to distribute malware aimed at compromising sensitive information and financial data.

One such malware, identified as the "Dance of the Hillary" virus, is being circulated in the form of video files or documents. Security experts warn that once activated, the virus can severely damage mobile devices or computers, potentially giving hackers access to confidential data, including bank credentials.

The virus is said to arrive via suspicious links or attachments, particularly those with file names ending in .exe such as tasksche.exe. Authorities are urging users to avoid clicking on or opening any unknown files, especially from unfamiliar sources.

Meanwhile, India has also said that it will oppose Pakistan’s case for availing a fresh $1.3 billion IMF loan. India is staunchly opposed to extending financial assistance to Pakistan because of serious concerns over the neighbouring country’s role in financing terrorism, Foreign Secretary Misri confirmed.

The IMF meeting comes within days of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, sponsored by Pakistan, in which 26 tourists were killed.