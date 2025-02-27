India Pips China, Clocks 9.9% Global Share Of VC Deals For Startups In January

New Delhi: In a remarkable feat, the venture capital (VC) funding landscape for startups in India surged by 69.7 per cent (year-on-year) to $883.2 million (by value) in January, according to a new report.

The deal volume for startups also rose by 40.9 per cent from 93 in January 2024 to 131 this January, revealed GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis further revealed that India accounted for 9.9 per cent share of the total number of VC deals announced globally during January 2025, while its share in terms of value stood at 3.6 per cent.

According to Aurojyoti Bose, lead analyst at GlobalData, this growth trajectory indicates that India startups are not only attracting a greater number of VC deals but are also securing larger amounts of capital, reflecting improved investor confidence in the market.

Moreover, India continues to remain among the top five markets globally for VC funding activity both in terms of deal volume and value, Bose added.

Some of the notable VC funding deals announced in India during January 2025 include around $121 million fundraising by Infra.Market, $109.4 million funding in Neuberg Diagnostics, and $60 million fundraising by Leap Finance.

"When compared to some major markets, India’s performance stands out. Particularly, in case of China, the VC deal volume dropped by 31.9 per cent, and its deal value remained relatively flat, highlighting the contrasting dynamics between the two countries,” Bose informed.

Venture capital activity in India from January to November 2024 has surged to US$ 16.77 billion across 888 deals, reflecting a robust 14.1 per cent increase in value and a 21.8 per cent rise in deal count compared to the same period in 2023, according to figures gathered by the IBEF.

The technology sector emerged as the frontrunner, attracting $6.50 billion, a remarkable 52.5 per cent increase year-over-year.