India Post Launches UPI-UPU Global Remittance Service For Faster, Cheaper Money Transfers

New Delhi: In a major push for cheaper and faster cross-border remittances, India Post has teamed up with NPCI International Payments Ltd. (NIPL) and the Universal Postal Union (UPU) to launch a new digital initiative linking India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the UPU’s Interconnection Platform. The system was unveiled at the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The integration aims to slash remittance costs and transfer times, giving millions of overseas Indian workers, small traders and e-commerce operators a faster and more convenient way to move money. Leveraging India’s home-grown UPI network, the project extends the country’s successful digital payments model to an international stage, boosting financial inclusion worldwide.

Under the new system, funds sent from abroad can be picked up at designated post offices using a valid ID and reference number. If the recipient holds an India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) account, the money can be credited directly—removing the need to visit a branch. This makes remittances simpler and safer for users with limited access to traditional banks.

Beyond personal remittances, the initiative is expected to benefit exporters, small businesses and e-commerce firms engaged in frequent overseas transactions. By connecting with the UPU’s network of over 190 countries, the system improves accessibility and reliability, reducing friction in global trade.

India Post already offers international transfer services through partners like MoneyGram and Western Union. The new UPI-UPU link complements these options by offering a low-cost, digital-first alternative to traditional money transfers—positioning India Post as a direct competitor to established players.

This initiative reflects India’s growing leadership in digital payment innovation and aligns with global trends favouring tech-driven financial services. By undercutting fees and cutting transfer times, it could significantly disrupt a market long dominated by legacy remittance companies, opening the door to a more inclusive and efficient cross-border payments ecosystem.