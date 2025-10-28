New Delhi: A viral message is doing the rounds in social media, claiming that the postal department is giving Chhath Puja Subsidy of Rs 20,000 via lucky draw.

PIB Fact Check, busting the viral claim has said that the message is fake and no such subsidy or lucky draw is being promoted by India Post.

"Beware of online fraud being carried out in the name of "India Post Chhath Puja Subsidy". This claim is completely fake. IndiaPostOffice has no connection to any such subsidy or lucky draw," PIB Fact check has tweeted.

It further said that customers should do the following things in such cases

-- Do not click on any suspicious links or webpages

-- Do not share personal information such as bank details, OTP, Aadhaar number

-- Avoid such scams and also alert others

PIB also said that users should send any suspicious information (link, message, photo or video) related to the central government to @PIBFactCheck for verified information.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.