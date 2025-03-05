Advertisement
PLATINUM ALLOY

India Puts Restrictions On Platinum Alloy Imports

However, the import of platinum alloy of 99 per cent or more purity by weight is free from any restrictions. 

|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2025, 03:56 PM IST|Source: ANI
India Puts Restrictions On Platinum Alloy Imports File Photo

New Delhi: India on Wednesday imposed import restrictions on platinum alloys with purity less than 99 per cent, apparently aimed at curbing unfair trade of the precious metal. Platinum - unwrought, in powder form, and others - has been put under the "restricted" category against "free" prior, as per a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

However, the import of platinum alloy of 99 per cent or more purity by weight is free from any restrictions. The move to place the import of platinum alloys under a restricted category stems from allegations that these alloys were blended with gold and exported to benefit from the tariff differential, which is 2 percentage points.

Most likely, the restrictions have been placed to check the import of platinum at concessional duty from UAE under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. At a meeting of the Joint Committee (JC) under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in October, Indian side raised the issue related to the recent surge in imports of silver products, platinum alloy and dry dates and urged UAE to verify compliance to the rules of origin norms and ensure that the rules are not circumvented.

UAE had agreed to examine concerns raised by the Indian counterparts.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

