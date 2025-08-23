India Reduces Minimum Export Price For Honey
The notification stated that the revised condition will remain effective until December 31, 2025. The export policy for natural honey continues to be categorised as "Free," subject to adherence to the revised export price. India is one of the major honey-exporting countries in the world.
New Delhi: The central government has revised downwards the Minimum Export Price (MEP) for natural honey exports. In a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) dated August 22, the MEP for natural honey under HS Code 04090000 has been reduced from USD 2,000 per metric ton to USD 1,400 per metric ton (free on board).
Mustard honey, eucalyptus honey, lychee honey, sunflower honey, pongamia honey, multi-flora Himalayan honey, acacia honey and wild flora honey are some of the significant varieties of honey exported from India. APEDA offers various incentives and financial assistance to the exporters of agricultural food products, including honey. (Also Read: Tax Filing 2025: How Is Interest From Joint Bank Account Taxed? Step-by-Step Guide)
