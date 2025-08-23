Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2950563https://zeenews.india.com/economy/india-reduces-minimum-export-price-for-honey-2950563.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
HONEY EXPORT

India Reduces Minimum Export Price For Honey

The notification stated that the revised condition will remain effective until December 31, 2025. The export policy for natural honey continues to be categorised as "Free," subject to adherence to the revised export price. India is one of the major honey-exporting countries in the world. 

|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 07:17 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Reduces Minimum Export Price For HoneyImage Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: The central government has revised downwards the Minimum Export Price (MEP) for natural honey exports. In a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) dated August 22, the MEP for natural honey under HS Code 04090000 has been reduced from USD 2,000 per metric ton to USD 1,400 per metric ton (free on board).

The notification stated that the revised condition will remain effective until December 31, 2025. The export policy for natural honey continues to be categorised as "Free," subject to adherence to the revised export price. India is one of the major honey-exporting countries in the world. According to an old agriculture ministry statement, the major markets for Indian honey are the US, Saudi Arab, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Canada, among others. (Also Read: ITR Filing 2025: Made Money Through Gaming Apps? Here's How To File Your ITR)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
Mustard honey, eucalyptus honey, lychee honey, sunflower honey, pongamia honey, multi-flora Himalayan honey, acacia honey and wild flora honey are some of the significant varieties of honey exported from India. APEDA offers various incentives and financial assistance to the exporters of agricultural food products, including honey. (Also Read: Tax Filing 2025: How Is Interest From Joint Bank Account Taxed? Step-by-Step Guide)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK