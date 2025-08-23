India Reduces Minimum Export Price For Honey

New Delhi: The central government has revised downwards the Minimum Export Price (MEP) for natural honey exports. In a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) dated August 22, the MEP for natural honey under HS Code 04090000 has been reduced from USD 2,000 per metric ton to USD 1,400 per metric ton (free on board).





