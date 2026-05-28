India registers highest-ever foodgrain production, record foodgrain output estimated at 376.56 million tonnes

New Delhi: The centre has today released the third Advance Estimates of production of major agricultural crops for 2025–26. Data showed, country’s total foodgrain production is estimated at 376.563 million tonnes, which is nearly 18.8 million tonnes (5.3%) higher than last year’s production of 357.732 million tonnes. This marks the highest-ever foodgrain production in the country’s history.

The Third Advance Estimates released by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, shared the crop-wise summary, showing that rice production is estimated at a record 154.024 million tonnes, wheat at 120.657 million tonnes and maize at a record 55.093 million tonnes.

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Production of Shree Anna is estimated at 17.584 million tonnes, tur at 3.592 million tonnes, gram at 12.514 million tonnes and lentil at 1.762 million tonnes. Similarly, total oilseeds production is estimated at 43.059 million tonnes. Groundnut production has reached a record 13.074 million tonnes, soybean production is estimated at 12.596 million tonnes and rapeseed & mustard production is estimated at a record 13.768 million tonnes. Sugarcane production is estimated at a record 500.063 million tonnes, while cotton production is estimated at 29.024 million bales and jute production at 9.176 million bales.

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Wheat production is estimated at 120.657 million tonnes, which is 2.712 million tonnes higher than last year’s 117.945 million tonnes. Production of Shree Anna is estimated at 17.584 million tonnes. Maize production has reached a record 55.093 million tonnes, which is 11.684 million tonnes higher than last year’s production of 43.409 million tonnes. Production of nutritious and coarse cereals has also witnessed strong growth, with total output estimated at 74.472 million tonnes.

In pulses, tur production is estimated at 3.592 million tonnes, almost at par with last year’s 3.624 million tonnes. Gram production is estimated at 12.514 million tonnes, which is 1.4 million tonnes higher than last year’s 11.114 million tonnes. Lentil production is estimated at 1.762 million tonnes.

In oilseeds, total production is estimated at 43.059 million tonnes. Groundnut production is estimated at 13.074 million tonnes, which is 1.132 million tonnes higher than last year’s 11.942 million tonnes. Soybean production is estimated at 12.596 million tonnes. Rapeseed and mustard production is estimated at 13.768 million tonnes, an increase of 1.101 million tonnes over last year’s 12.667 million tonnes.

Among commercial crops, sugarcane production is estimated at 500.063 million tonnes, which is 45.452 million tonnes higher than last year’s production of 454.611 million tonnes. Cotton production is estimated at 29.024 million bales (each bale weighing 170 kg), while jute production is estimated at 9.176 million bales (each bale weighing 180 kg).

In 2025–26, ICAR released 339 crop varieties suitable for different agro-climatic regions of the country, including cereals, oilseeds, pulses, commercial crops and fodder crops.

During 2024–25, breeder seed production reached 109,370.2 quintals, while quality seed production stood at 433,114.7 quintals. Integrated innovations in soil and water resource management, climate-smart agriculture, digital soil intelligence and sustainable agricultural technologies have made a significant contribution towards increasing production of major agricultural crops.