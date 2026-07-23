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India remains among fastest growing major economies despite global uncertainties: RBI

The farm sector is witnessing uneven southwest monsoon, but the impact on food inflation may be mitigated by comfortable foodgrain stocks. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 09:59 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
India remains among fastest growing major economies despite global uncertainties: RBI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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