Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

India remains key equity bet for wealthy Gulf NRIs: Report

Recent market volatility and succession planning are prompting wealthy families to reassess their long-term asset allocation strategies, it added.

Reported By:IANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 08:37 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 08:37 AM IST
India remains key equity bet for wealthy Gulf NRIs: Report

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India remains key equity bet for wealthy Gulf NRIs: Report
NRI3 min ago
2
SEBI4 min ago
3
BCCI new rules 202613 min ago
4
World Brain Day 202622 min ago
5
CJP protest23 min ago