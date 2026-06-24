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India remains resilient amid global shocks as domestic investors anchor markets: Report

Despite these challenges, Indian equities displayed notable resilience. The Nifty Midcap 150 gained 2.60 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 250 advanced 1.56 per cent during the month, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 declined 1.87 per cent.

Published: Jun 24, 2026, 05:01 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
India remains resilient amid global shocks as domestic investors anchor markets: Report

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