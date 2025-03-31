India Remains Strong Growth Pillar For Nissan As Firm Registers Best Fiscal Sales In 7 years

New Delhi: Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has delivered its best single year performance for FY 2024-25 in the last seven years, despite multiple headwinds faced by the domestic auto industry. In FY25, the automaker recorded total domestic volume of over 28,000 units, led by the New Nissan Magnite introduced in October 2024.

This strong performance was delivered despite the rising consumer preference for alternate fuel vehicles in the B-SUV segment in India, said the company in a statement. On the export front, the company expanded its operations from 20 markets to 65+ international markets and registered an unprecedented and historic export sales of 71,000+ units, further reinforcing India’s role as a growing manufacturing and export hub for Nissan globally. This brings the consolidated sales of the company to 99,000+ units for FY 2024-25.

Frank Torres, Divisional Vice President of AMIEO Region Business Transformation and President of Nissan India Operations said that India remains a strong pillar of growth for Nissan driven by the continued success of the Nissan Magnite.

“The export of the new Nissan Magnite expanded to over 65 international geographies including LHD (left-hand drive) markets this year,” he mentioned. On the restructuring of the India business operations as a part of the global turnaround actions, he said that “Nissan remains committed to the Indian market, customers, dealer partners, employees and stakeholders.

“Nissan’s stated India product offensive remains intact, including the plan to introduce 1 all-new B- MPV & 2 new C-SUVs. We will continue our plans to export vehicles to other parts of the world as per our One Car, One World plan,” Torres added.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval with completion expected by the end of H1 2025. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, as we move forward, with the recent announcement of the additions of an All-New 7-seater B-MPV and 5-seater C-SUV, “we are focused on offering an exciting product portfolio and expanding our dealer network further for enhancing customer experience.”

Nissan Motor India also announced that it will increase the price of New Nissan Magnite by up to 3 per cent from April 1, to offset the rising input costs and operational expenses.