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India resilient amid successive global shocks key economic reforms over past decade: Shaktikanta Das

Addressing the Kautilya Economic Conclave here, Das, a former Reserve Bank of India Governor and former Economic Affairs Secretary in the Union Finance Ministry, said that key reforms implemented in the last 10 years were not designed as one-off measures, but as systemic buffers that enabled the economy to absorb disruptions and recover rapidly.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 06:39 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
India resilient amid successive global shocks key economic reforms over past decade: Shaktikanta Das

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India resilient amid successive global shocks key economic reforms over past decade: Shaktikanta Das
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