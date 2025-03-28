India’s Billionaire Wealth Now Bigger Than Saudi Arabia’s GDP – Details Inside

New Delhi: India has strengthened its position among the world’s wealthiest nations. It has secured third place globally with 284 billionaires on the 2025 Hurun Global Rich List with an increase of 13 from last year. Mukesh Ambani, leading the charge has reclaimed his title as Asia’s richest person with a net worth of 91.8 billion dollars and ranked 18th worldwide. Meanwhile, Gautam Adani follows India's second richest with his wealth rising 13 per cent to 53.5 billion dollars. This makes him the country’s biggest wealth gainer this year.

India’s Billionaire Wealth Surpasses Saudi Arabia’s GDP

India’s billionaires now have a combined wealth of Rs 98 lakh more. This makes it one-third of the country’s GDP and surpassed Saudi Arabia’s entire GDP. This marks a 10 per cent increase from last year. Out of the 284 billionaires in India, 175 saw their wealth grow while 109 either lost wealth or saw no change.

Mumbai, home to 90 billionaires, welcomed 11 new names but lost its title as Asia’s billionaire capital to Shanghai, which now leads with 92 billionaires. Meanwhile, Beijing added eight billionaires, and London gained seven.

Roshni Nadar Becomes World’s 5th Richest Woman

Roshni Nadar of HCL has made history as the fifth richest woman in the world and the first Indian woman to enter the global top 10. This comes after her father, Shiv Nadar transferred a 47 per cent stake in HCL to her which boosted her net worth to Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

Top Billionaire Sectors in India

Healthcare leads as India’s top billionaire sector with 53 billionaires, followed by consumer goods (35) and industrial products (32).

India’s Youngest Billionaires

Razorpay founders Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, both 34, are India’s youngest billionaires each with a net worth of Rs 8,643 crore. Interestingly, China’s youngest billionaire, 29-year-old Wang Zelong holds the same net worth.

Global Billionaire Rankings

On the global front, the United States leads with 870 billionaires, followed by China (823) and India (284). New York City remains the world’s billionaire capital with 129 billionaires, ahead of Shanghai (92) and Beijing (91).

Elon Musk Still the World’s Richest

India has seven billionaires under 40 with four from Bengaluru and three from Mumbai. The list also features 22 Indian women who together hold a combined wealth of Rs 9 lakh crore. On the global stage, Elon Musk remains the world’s richest person with a 400 billion dollars net worth, despite a 100 billion dollars drop. According to the Hurun Research report, Musk has held the top spot four times in the last five years and is the first person ever to surpass 400 billion dollars.