/India’s BRICS Chairship brings $1 trillion sovereign capital summit to Delhi

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A closed-door roundtable involving around 250 participants will discuss non-dollar settlement corridors and capital deployment targets, while bilateral meetings will focus on potential projects in infrastructure, technology, critical minerals and energy transition.



The summit will also include the signing of a proposed “Sovereign Capital Compact” on September 12. The release, however, did not disclose the value of any investment commitments or identify specific projects expected to receive funding.



Lakshmi Narayanan, chairman of SWFI and lead co-chair of iBRICS, said, “With tariffs and sanctions stressing traditional corridors, funds and ministries need direct access to allocate capital differently.”



Discussions are also expected on linking national fast-payment systems such as India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Brazil’s Pix, along with interoperability between central bank digital currencies.



SWFI said the meeting is intended to connect institutional capital with infrastructure, energy and digital projects across BRICS member and partner countries.



As BRICS Chair 2026, India will be hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Summit will bring together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees.