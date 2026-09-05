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India’s BRICS Chairship brings $1 trillion sovereign capital summit to Delhi

A closed-door roundtable involving around 250 participants will discuss non-dollar settlement corridors and capital deployment targets, while bilateral meetings will focus on potential projects in infrastructure, technology, critical minerals and energy transition. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 11:43 AM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
India’s BRICS Chairship brings $1 trillion sovereign capital summit to Delhi

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