India’s Case For A $100 Billion Defence Budget: Modernization & Global Edge

New Delhi: India's defence budget for the fiscal year 2025–26 stands at Rs 6.81 lakh crore (approximately USD 78.7 billion), marking a 9.5 Percent increase from the previous year. While this uptick reflects a commitment to national security, experts argue that a more substantial investment—targeting a USD 100 billion defence budget—is essential to address emerging threats and modernize the armed forces effectively.

Strategic Necessity for Enhanced Defence Spending

Modernization and Procurement

A significant portion of the current budget is allocated to salaries and pensions, with only Rs 1.8 lakh crore designated for modernization and procurement. To maintain a technological edge, increased capital expenditure is crucial. Analysts suggest that a substantial rise in capital outlay is necessary to counter regional challenges effectively.

Geopolitical Dynamics

India's strategic position in a region marked by complex geopolitical tensions necessitates a robust military posture. The rise of neighboring powers and regional uncertainties demand that India invests in advanced defence technologies to ensure national security.

Self-Reliance in Defence Production

India has made strides in indigenous defence production, with initiatives like the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor attracting significant investments. Expanding the defence budget can further bolster these efforts, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and enhancing domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Global Defence Spending Trends

As per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India ranked fifth globally in military spending in 2024, allocating USD 86.1 billion. To remain competitive and address evolving threats, aligning with global defence spending trends is crucial.

Conclusion

While India has made commendable progress in strengthening its defence sector, the evolving security landscape and modernization needs call for a more substantial investment. A USD 100 billion defence budget would not only enhance military capabilities but also position India as a formidable force on the global stage. Strategic allocation of these funds towards modernization, self-reliance, and technological advancements will ensure that India remains prepared to face future challenges effectively.