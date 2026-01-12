Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3005961https://zeenews.india.com/economy/india-s-cpi-inflation-recorded-at-1-33-for-december-food-inflation-stays-in-negative-zone-3005961.html
NewsBusinessEconomyIndia’s CPI Inflation Recorded At 1.33% For December, Food Inflation Stays In Negative Zone
INFLATION

India’s CPI Inflation Recorded At 1.33% For December, Food Inflation Stays In Negative Zone

The increase in headline inflation and food inflation during December 2025 is mainly attributed to an increase in inflation of personal care and effects, vegetables, meat and fish, egg, spices, and pulses, according to an official statement.

|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 05:39 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India’s CPI Inflation Recorded At 1.33% For December, Food Inflation Stays In Negative Zone

New Delhi: India’s inflation rate, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was estimated at 1.33 per cent for December 2025, which is marginally higher than the corresponding figure of 0.71 per cent for November. 

Food inflation remained in the negative zone during December at (-) 2.71 per cent, as prices of food goods fell compared to the same month of the previous year. Food inflation has now stayed negative for the seventh month in a row, easing the burden on household budgets. However, the figure for December was a tad higher than the (-) 3.91 per cent recorded for November.

The increase in headline inflation and food inflation during December 2025 is mainly attributed to an increase in inflation of personal care and effects, vegetables, meat and fish, egg, spices, and pulses, according to an official statement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, the overall outlook for inflation remains benign. The RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) last month slashed its forecast for India’s inflation rate for the financial year 2025-26 to 2 per cent from 2.6 per cent predicted in October due to the sharp decline in food prices and the GST rate cuts playing out.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced a reduction in the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent from 5.5 per cent earlier, as inflation has come down and the monetary policy could focus on boosting growth.

Malhotra said that the surge in economic growth to 8.2 per cent in the second quarter of the current financial year and the sharp decline in inflation to 1.7 per cent provided a rare “Goldilocks period” for the Indian economy.

"The MPC noted that headline inflation has eased significantly and is likely to be softer than the earlier projections, primarily on account of the exceptionally benign food prices. Reflecting these favourable conditions, the projections for average headline inflation in 2025-26 and Q1:2026-27 have been further revised downwards."

Malhotra also pointed out that core inflation (which excludes food and fuel) remained largely contained in September-October, despite continued price pressures exerted by precious metals. Excluding gold, core inflation moderated to 2.6 per cent in October. Overall, the decline in inflation has become more generalised, he added.

The RBI Governor observed that food supply prospects have improved on the back of higher kharif production, healthy rabi sowing, adequate reservoir levels and conducive soil moisture. Barring some metals, international commodity prices are likely to moderate going forward.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology
Apple’s iPhone CY25 Exports From India Cross Rs 2 Lakh Crore For First Time
oversized t shirt
Oversized, On-Trend Men’s Oversized T-Shirts on Amazon
aap mp raghav chadha
Raghav Chadha Delivers For Blinkit For A Day, Experiences Life Of Gig Worker
Technology
Govt Denies Forcing Apple, Samsung, And Other Makers To Share Source Code
Iran protests
Iran Uses Kill Switch To Black Out Starlink, Did Beijing Or Moscow Lend Hand?
Supreme Court
SC Seeks ECI Reply On Plea To Extend Electoral Roll Deadline In Bengal
Delhi delivery man
Delhi Shock: Delivery Rider Assaulted, Forced To Squat Inside Zepto Store
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 12.1.2026: First And Second Round Monday Draw
Supreme Court
SC's Notice To Centre, States On PIL To Implement Creamy Layer In SC/ST Quota
Ajit Pawar
'Not An Astrologer': Ajit Pawar On Speculation Over Supriya Sule Joining BJP