India’s economy grew at 7.8% in Q4; full-year FY26 growth at 7.7%



New Delhi: India’s economy grew at 7.8 percent in the January-March quarter of FY26, showing strong resilience despite global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. The growth was better than many market expectations and helped the country maintain its position among the world’s fastest growing major economies.

Official figures showed the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 7.8 percent in the fourth quarter, slightly lower than the revised 8 percent expansion in the previous quarter, but the performance remained robust, supported by strong domestic demand, government spending and continued strength in key sectors of the economy.

India’s economy grew 7.7 percent in the full 2025-26 financial year, slightly above the earlier estimate of 7.6 percent, latest figures released under a revised framework for calculating gross domestic product (GDP) based on a new base year and wider data sources showed.

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India’s strong annual growth, despite global headwinds including trade uncertainties, rising energy costs and geopolitical conflicts that hit international markets, was driven by its large domestic market, government infrastructure spending and a robust services sector, analysts said.

The economy has been resilient but growth may moderate in the coming quarters if global uncertainties continue, economists said. Private consumption, government spending, farm performance and investment activity will be key in deciding the pace of growth going forward.

The latest GDP numbers reinforce India's position as one of the strongest-performing large economies at a time when many countries are facing slower growth and economic headwinds.