India’s economy to 6.5% in FY27 despite high crude oil prices: report

New Delhi: India's economic momentum is running into a wall it did not build. Rising crude oil prices and tightening energy supplies — both products of the ongoing conflict in West Asia — are expected to shave growth to 6.5 per cent in the financial year beginning April, according to a fresh assessment by ratings agency ICRA.

The number is not alarming in isolation. A 6.5 per cent expansion is still faster than most large economies manage. But the direction matters as much as the figure — and the direction has shifted, driven almost entirely by forces outside India's control.

Inflation Climbing Back Up

Perhaps the more immediate concern for ordinary households is what happens to prices. ICRA expects consumer price inflation to rise to 4.3 per cent in FY27, up sharply from an unusually benign 2.1 per cent in FY26. The jump is not driven by domestic demand running too hot — it is being pushed by the energy channel.

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Higher crude oil prices feed through into transport costs, power tariffs, fertiliser prices, and ultimately into the food and manufactured goods that households buy every month.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee finds itself in an uncomfortable position as a result. Growth is softening, which would normally argue for rate cuts to provide stimulus. But inflation is heading upward at the same time, which limits the room to ease.

ICRA's assessment is that the MPC will most likely hold rates steady for an extended period rather than move aggressively in either direction — watching the situation rather than acting on it. The RBI is expected to keep managing liquidity in the banking system to cushion the impact without formally cutting borrowing costs.

The West Asia Factor

Before the conflict escalated, the picture looked considerably brighter. High-frequency economic indicators through early 2026 were showing healthy trends — reasonable consumption growth, solid GST collections, and improving manufacturing activity.

The situation in West Asia has changed the calculus. India imports the bulk of its crude oil, a substantial share of its natural gas, and significant volumes of fertilisers from the region. Each of these supply chains is now under stress. If energy prices stay elevated — ICRA has built its base case around an average crude price of USD 85 per barrel — the costs ripple through the entire productive economy, squeezing company margins and slowing investment decisions.

The agency has calculated that every USD 10 per barrel increase in crude prices above that base widens India's current account deficit by 30 to 40 basis points. The CAD is already expected to expand from roughly 1 per cent of GDP in FY26 to around 1.7 per cent in FY27 at the USD 85 assumption. A sustained oil price spike above that level would push the gap wider still, putting pressure on the rupee and adding another layer of imported inflation.

Consumption Holding, But Worth Watching

On the demand side, Indian consumers have not yet pulled back in any significant way. GST rate reductions on certain goods and the seasonal support of festive spending have kept consumption broadly steady. But a closer look at the spending data reveals a pattern that warrants attention.

Credit card transaction volumes have been growing faster than the total value of those transactions — which means more people are swiping cards but for smaller amounts. That is not necessarily alarming, but it suggests the consumption story has more depth at the lower end of the value spectrum than at the premium end. Discretionary spending — the kind that drives growth in retail, hospitality, and consumer durables — may be more exposed to the energy price shock than the headline consumption numbers suggest.

Government Spending Fills the Gap

Where private demand is uncertain, public investment is expected to pick up the slack. The Union Budget for FY27 has provided for an increase in capital expenditure, and the government's sustained focus on infrastructure spending is expected to support construction, manufacturing, and employment in the near term.

Private sector investment is a different story. Companies make long-term spending decisions based on the cost of capital and their confidence in future demand. With global developments uncertain and input costs moving up, many businesses are likely to stay cautious about committing large capital outlays until the picture clarifies. The investment recovery that India needs to sustain growth above 7 per cent will take longer to arrive if the energy price environment remains hostile.

The Bottom Line

India goes into FY27 with reasonable economic fundamentals but a challenging external backdrop. The government's balance sheet is in decent shape. The banking system is adequately capitalised. Domestic demand has not collapsed. But none of that insulates the economy from an oil price shock it cannot control — and right now, that shock is the dominant variable in every growth and inflation forecast being written in Mumbai and Delhi.

The next few months will determine whether the West Asia conflict stabilises or deepens. India's economic trajectory in FY27 will largely follow that answer.

With Inputs From IANS