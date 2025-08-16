India’s Electronics Exports Jump 47% In Q1 FY26

New Delhi: India’s electronics exports recorded a sharp 47 percent year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2025-26, touching USD 12.4 billion, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on X.

Calling it a “sweet success story for Make in India”, Goyal highlighted that the country’s electronics production has expanded more than fourfold in a decade—from USD 31 billion in 2014-15 to USD 133 billion today.

Government reforms and incentives have fueled this rise, with India moving from just two mobile manufacturing units in 2014 to over 300 now. “We have transformed from being a mobile importer to becoming the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer,” Goyal said.

Electronics manufacturing has also created large-scale employment, with exports now including not just mobiles but also solar modules, networking devices, chargers, adapters, and electronic components.

Exports of electronics goods soared from Rs 38,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 3.27 lakh crore in 2024-25—an 8x jump. In 2014-15, only 26 percent of phones sold in India were locally made, but today, 99.2 percent of all mobile phones sold in India are manufactured domestically.

The manufacturing value of mobile phones alone rose from Rs 18,900 crore in FY14 to Rs 4,22,000 crore in FY24, marking one of India’s biggest success stories in manufacturing and exports.