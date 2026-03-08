India’s energy policy is written in New Delhi, not Washington, shows data

New Delhi: The analysis by The Matrix, which analysed data on India’s crude oil imports between November 2024 and February 2026, claimed that despite a prolonged pressure campaign from the United States under President Donald Trump, India continued to increase its imports of crude oil from Russia, prioritising its own energy security and economic interests.

According to the data cited in the social media post on X, the pressure on India began even before Trump assumed office.

During his presidential campaign in September 2024, Trump had warned India against purchasing Russian oil.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After taking office in January 2025, the rhetoric gradually translated into policy measures aimed at discouraging such trade.

The situation escalated on April 2, 2025, when the US administration announced a 25 per cent “reciprocal” tariff.

However, the data shared by The Matrix suggested that India did not reduce its Russian oil purchases.

Instead, the share of Russian crude in India’s total imports reportedly rose to 43 per cent that month, the highest level during the period covered in the analysis.

Relations between India and the US reportedly became more strained following the military operation referred to as “Op Sindoor” in May 2025.

Later, on August 6, the White House introduced a stricter measure by imposing a total 50 per cent tariff -- a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff and an additional 25 per cent specifically linked to India’s purchase of Russian energy.

Despite these measures, the data indicated that India’s imports of Russian crude continued to grow.

Shipments reportedly increased from around 1.6 million barrels per day in August to about 2 million barrels per day by October 2025.

The post further claimed that the standoff eventually ended with the United States easing its stance.

On February 7, 2026, Trump announced that sanctions would be lifted, although he warned of possible future action.

According to the data cited, India’s imports of Russian oil still rose by about 8 per cent in February compared with the previous month.

The Matrix also suggested that the US administration later decided to fully retreat from the pressure campaign amid global geopolitical tensions, including a conflict involving Iran.

On March 6, 2026, Washington reportedly lifted sanctions while allowing a 30-day transition period.

According to the analysis, the developments over the 15-month period highlight that India continued to prioritise affordable energy supplies for its domestic needs despite external pressure.

The post argued that the import data reflects New Delhi’s decision to focus on energy security and national interest while managing its global diplomatic relationships.