India’s energy supply fully secure, no need for national energy emergencies: Govt

New Delhi: Petroleum and LPG supply situation is under control and there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG anywhere in the country, while retail outlets have sufficient stocks and are dispensing fuel without interruption, according to the government.

As the world’s 4th largest refiner and 5th largest exporter of petroleum products, India's domestic availability is structurally assured, according to Petroleum Ministry.

While other nations are declaring "National Energy Emergencies" or implementing rationing, India has no need for such measures.

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The government has called out a "deliberately mischievous" campaign of misinformation on social media. Isolated instances of crowding at petrol pumps were driven by fabricated videos rather than actual shortages. Oil company depots have operated through the night to ensure pumps remain replenished.

Despite the situation at the Strait of Hormuz, India is receiving more crude oil from its 41-plus global suppliers than before the disruption.

High volumes from the western hemisphere have more than compensated for any gaps, and every Indian refinery is currently running at over 100 per cent utilisation.

Contrary to claims of a 6-day stock, India has a total reserve capacity of 74 days, with current actual stock cover at approximately 60 days. This includes crude stocks, product stocks, and dedicated strategic storage in caverns.

Crude procurement for the next 60 days has already been secured, according to Petroleum Ministry.

Following the LPG Control Order, domestic refinery production has increased by 40 per cent, reaching a daily output of 50 TMT. This covers more than 60 per cent of the daily requirement, significantly reducing the net daily import requirement to only 30 TMT.

Over and above domestic production, 800 TMT of assured LPG cargoes are en route from countries including the U.S., Russia, and Australia. These will arrive across 22 import terminals— double the capacity available in 2014 — with one full month of supply firmly arranged.

Meanwhile, oil companies deliver over 50 lakh cylinders daily. While panic ordering briefly spiked demand to 89 lakh cylinders, it has now stabilised back to 50 lakh. Commercial allocations have been maintained at 50 per cent to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

The promotion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is a long-term strategy for cleaner and cheaper energy, not a crisis response. Domestic PNG connections have grown from 25 lakh to over 1.5 crore, and city gas distribution now covers over 300 geographical areas.

Also, to prevent any localised shortages due to working capital issues, Oil Companies have increased credit limits for petrol pump owners from 1 day to over 3 days, ensuring they can maintain maximum stock levels at all times.

The Petroleum Ministry warns that spreading false information regarding essential commodities is an offence. Legal action will be taken against miscreants who use fabricated claims of lockdowns or emergency measures to create public anxiety.