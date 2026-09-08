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India’s enterprise AI investment rises; accounts for 16.6% of average IT budget

The report noted that investment momentum in India is being built on world-class digital public infrastructure, deep engineering talent and one of the fastest rates of enterprise AI adoption globally.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 05:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
India’s enterprise AI investment rises; accounts for 16.6% of average IT budget

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India’s enterprise AI investment rises; accounts for 16.6% of average IT budget
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