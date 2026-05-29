India’s foreign exchange reserves hit lowest level in more than a year

New Delhi: India's forex reserves have hit their lowest point in more than a year. The central bank has been dipping into its dollar stockpile to stop the rupee from sliding too fast — and the impact is now visible in the weekly data.

For the week ending May 22, 2026, reserves came in at USD 681.4 billion according to RBI data. That is roughly USD 7.5 billion less than the previous week. The decline was largely due to a USD 4.5 ​billion fall in the value of the ​central bank's gold holdings, week-on-week.

The rupee has been under pressure

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Several things have gone against the rupee at the same time. Global oil prices moved higher. Investors turned cautious and started pulling money out of emerging markets. Sentiment around riskier assets weakened. All of this landed on the rupee together, and the RBI had to respond.

The central bank started selling dollars — mostly routing it through state-owned banks rather than acting directly. At one point the rupee dropped to nearly 97 against the dollar, a level it had never touched before. Some buying came back after that, but traders largely credit the RBI's presence in the market for steadying things.

Oil adds a layer of difficulty

India does not produce enough crude oil to meet its own needs. It buys a large chunk from overseas, and those purchases happen in dollars. So when oil prices climb, India's dollar outgo rises automatically. That pushes up demand for dollars and pulls the rupee down further. With tensions running high globally and foreign money flowing out, the currency has been caught between multiple pressures at once.

Is this a crisis

Not by most readings. USD 681.4 billion is still a substantial buffer. It covers months of import payments and gives the country room to handle outside shocks without panicking. Economists are watching the trend but are not raising red flags yet.

Going forward the RBI will keep using whatever tools it has — selling dollars, adjusting liquidity, stepping into the market when needed.